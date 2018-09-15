LIVE
VOLS
Photo: Randy Sartin
PHOTOS: Vols vs. UTEP
Photo gallery from Tennessee's 24-0 win over UTEP.
Author:
WBIR Staff
Published:
7:40 PM EDT September 15, 2018
Updated:
7:40 PM EDT September 15, 2018
Vols vs. UTEP Photos
Sep 15, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey X during the second half against the UTEP Miners at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee won 24-0. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 15, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; The Tennessee Volunteers take on the UTEP Miners at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 15, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; The Tennessee Volunteers take on the UTEP Miners at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 15, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; The Tennessee Volunteers take on the UTEP Miners at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 15, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; The Tennessee Volunteers take on the UTEP Miners at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 15, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; The Tennessee Volunteers take on the UTEP Miners at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 15, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; The Tennessee Volunteers take on the UTEP Miners at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 15, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; The Tennessee Volunteers take on the UTEP Miners at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 15, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; The Tennessee Volunteers take on the UTEP Miners at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 15, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; The Tennessee Volunteers take on the UTEP Miners at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 15, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; The Tennessee Volunteers take on the UTEP Miners at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 15, 2018; Knoxville, TN, USA; The Tennessee Volunteers take on the UTEP Miners at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
