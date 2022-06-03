Pigeon Forge pitcher, Vols commit Dylan Loy, wins Gatorade Tennessee Player of the Year

Loy was a major piece in the Tigers making it to the state championship game this season.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Pigeon Forge High School pitcher and Class of 2023 Vols baseball commit Dylan Loy won Gatorade Tennessee Baseball Player of the Year on Friday.

The junior pitcher recorded a 12-1 record with a .59 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 59.2 innings pitched this past season. He played a major part in leading his team to the 2A state title game, where they finished as runner-up.

Loy also batted .422 with 34 RBIs.

He became the second Tiger to ever win the award. Former Pigeon Forge standout Will Crowe did so back in 2013.