Preview: No. 10 Vol hoops looks for revenge on the road against Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tenth-ranked Tennessee will look to carry the momentum from Wednesday's win against No. 1 Alabama into Rupp Arena on Saturday afternoon when the Vols face off against Kentucky for the second time this season.

The Wildcats handed Tennessee its first loss of the season inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Jan. 14 behind a 63-56 victory. That win remains Kentucky's only victory against a ranked team this season, as the Vols were No. 5 in the AP Top 25 at the time.

Kentucky forward and reigning Unanimous National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe is the obvious player to watch when the Vols tip-off against the Wildcats on Saturday. Tshiebwe posted 15 points and 13 rebounds in UK's previous outing against Tennessee and has posted 15 double-doubles this season. Tshiebwe is currently leading the nation with 13.3 rebounds per game.

Tennessee center Uros Plavsic proved to be an offensive option against Tshiebwe in UT's loss against Kentucky. Plavsic posted 19 points and was nine-for-11 shooting against Kentucky. The senior big man has struggled to find consistency this season, but put up ten points and four rebounds in just 13 minutes in Tennessee's win against top-ranked Alabama in its last game. The victory marked UT's sixth-ever win against a No. 1 team.

The Vols have won three of their last five games at Rupp Arena, but the Wildcats trounced Tennessee 107-79 the last time the teams met in Lexington on Jan. 15, 2022.

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said usual starters Josiah-Jordan James and Julian Phillips would be game-time decisions ahead of Saturday's game. James has missed the last two games with a left ankle sprain. Phillips missed Wednesday's contest against Alabama and left the game against Missouri early with a hip flexor.