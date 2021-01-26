Preview: After two losses, Vols hope to bounce back against Mississippi State

The Vols dropped from No. 6 to No. 18 and they've likely dropped some confidence as well. They'll have a chance to get back on schedule against Miss. St.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee will look to rebound against Mississippi State Tuesday night, after losing back-to-back games for the first time all season.

The Vols dropped from No. 6 in the rankings to No. 18 and they've likely dropped some confidence as well. They'll have a chance to get back on schedule when Mississippi State comes to town on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs come into Tuesday's matchup with an overall record of 9-7 overall, having also lost their last two games. Mississippi State is coached by Ben Howland.

Mississippi State Offensive Notes:

Mississippi State comes into Tuesday's game averaging 71.8 points per game. For reference, the Vols have given up an average of 59.8 points per game to opponents this year. This is a team that has the ability to hit shots from deep, but it's not exactly their shot of choice. D.J. Stewart Jr., Iverson Molinar and Jalen Johnson are the three to watch when they shoot from outside. Combined, the three Bulldogs are shooting over 41% from 3-point range on the season.

We've established that the 3-point shot isn't their preference, so what is it that the Bulldogs prefer? Stewart Jr. (18 points per game) and Molinar (17.5 points per game) lead the way. This team needs them to be on their game.

If the mid-range jumper is a lost art, then Mississippi State's Iverson Molinar has found the Mona Lisa in the form of a jump shot. He controls defenses and manufactures points from about 15 feet out like very few do in 2021. Tennessee's guards need to stay in front of their defenders in this one.

Down low, Tolu Smith is no slouch. At 6'10" he's the kind of big, physical presence that could give UT's thinner post lineup some trouble if he gets going early. Another big man for the Bulldogs is Abdul Ado. He's nearing 7 feet tall, and while not an extreme scoring threat, can block shots and be impactful on the glass. Adu went to Hamilton Heights in Chattanooga, which is where Tennessee big man Uros Plavsic played his high school ball.

Mississippi State Defensive notes:

The Bulldogs are giving up just over 67 points per game to opponents this season. They have shown the willingness to trap far away from the basket to cause disruptions, but it's not something you'll likely see a lot.

There's not a ton that jumps off the screen when watching them defensively, but there are some things worth noting. Adu and Smith are big bodies that can be disruptive down low. However, if UT goes with a guard-heavy lineup it could force Coach Howland to switch to a smaller lineup.

Mississippi State gives up some three balls. Tennessee has struggled with consistency from beyond the arch at times this year, but if they're hitting on Tuesday it could be a big problem for State.

Even if the Bulldogs stay with their big lineup, that doesn't mean that they'll be immune to getting scored on inside. If John Fulkerson can't get things going off of post ups, he and others for the Vols could try and get open down low by going back door.

Tennessee's Troubles:

Tennessee is coming off of what was inarguably their worst week of basketball of the season. The Vols are 10-3 and it's still January. In other words, the sky isn't falling. However, there are concerns right now for the team that dropped from No. 6 all the way to No. 18 in the latest AP Poll.

One of the biggest concerns should be getting star freshman Jaden Springer back when he's ready. If he's unable to go again on Tuesday, the Vols will need to come out with more solutions than they have had in their previous two outings. This Mississippi State team is young and still learning. Tennessee needs to use this game to get back on track because Kansas is looming in the near future.