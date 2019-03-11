The Pride of the Southland Marching Band members both old and new practiced for a time-honored tradition Saturday.

The band doubles in size each University of Tennessee Homecoming as the band's alumni play alongside current members.

Many said they still remembered the music to Rocky Top.

Beth Matter and Sherry Frazier were excited to share in the moment.

"To be able to remember what I experienced here, but to get excited about what the students now get to experience is really exciting," said Frazier. "When we're in school, we're told it's pride for life, and it is," added Matter.

The University of Tennessee Pride of the Southland Alumni Marching Band has more than 4,000 members. It acts as an advocate for the band and provides student scholarships.

