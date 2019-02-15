KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt met with the media Friday to officially announce the new coaches on the Vols staff and their titles.

There will be six coaches working on the offensive side of the ball, including new Offensive Coordinator Jim Chaney, who was previously with the Vols and most recently at Georgia.

Former Florida St. and NFL quarterback Chris Weinke will move from coaching the Vol running backs to the quarterbacks for the 2019 season.

Wide receivers coach David Johnson will switch to running backs.

VFL Tee Martin returns to Tennessee where he will work with the wide receivers.

Will Friend will remain with the offensive line and 247Sports National Recruiter of the Year Brian Niedermeyer will stay with the tight ends.

The defense will be working under new Defensive Coordinator Derrick Ansley, a former assistant coach at Tennessee, Kentucky and Alabama. He will also coach the defensive backs.

Kevin Sherrer is no longer a co-defensive coordinator but will remain coaching the inside linebackers and add special teams coordinator duties.

Tracy Rocker will remain as the defensive line coach.