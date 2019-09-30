KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jarrett Guarantano has started the first four games of the season at quarterback for Tennessee. In fact, he's started 18 straight games dating back to the 2017 season.

Guarantano was sitting on the bench when the Vols offense took the field for the second half of Tennessee' last game, a 34-3 loss at Florida. Freshman Brian Maurer led the Vols for the first three drives of the second half, including the field goal drive. Guarantano then returned and finished the game.

Tennessee had a bye week to try to work out its issues at the quarterback position but head coach Jeremy Pruitt isn't lending any insight into his plans as the Vols prepare to take on no. 3 Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC).

"We're not going to give Georgia a scouting report on what we're going to do this week," Pruitt said. "We're going to rep the guys we feel like give us the best opportunity to have success."

Pruitt continues to stress protecting the football. Guarantano has thrown four interceptions in 93 pass attempts this season. Only three of his 246 pass attempts were intercepted in 2018.

“He had a really good practice last week, which isn’t unusual, he’s practiced really well in spring and fall camp. The big thing with Jarrett is taking it to the game and being consistent, creating the right habits. That’s something that he has to improve on in taking care of the football. That’s the number one goal,” Pruitt said.

Georgia ranks sixth in the nation in scoring defense allowing only 10 points per game. The Bulldogs have not allowed a rushing touchdown this season and rank fifth nationally allowing 57 rushing yards per game.

The all-time series between Tennessee and Georgia is tied at 23-23-2. Georgia hasn't led the series since 1992.

TENNESSEE-GEORGIA CONNECTIONS

Four of Tennessee's coaches have worked at Georgia, including head coach Jeremy Pruitt who was the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator for the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Pruitt and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart worked together at Alabama for six seasons. Pruitt even drove Smart's wife to the hospital when she was about to give birth to twins.

Vols offensive coordinator Jim Chaney served in the same role at Georgia the previous three seasons. Tennessee assistant coaches Kevin Sherrer, Tracy Rocker and Brian Niedermeyer all worked at Georgia while Pruitt was there.

Georgia assistant coaches Sam Pittman and Charlton Warren have coached at Tennessee previously.

Bulldogs tight end Eli Wolf played at UT for four years collecting nine receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown before leaving for Georgia as a graduate transfer. He has seven catches for 98 yards in four games with the Bulldogs.

Knoxville Catholic High School graduate Cade Mays has started two games each at right guard and right tackle for Georgia this season. Mays' father Kevin played at Tennessee in the 1990s and his younger brother Cooper, a class of 2020 four-star offensive lineman, is committed to the Vols.

Tennessee and Georgia will kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Neyland Stadium. You can watch the game on ESPN.