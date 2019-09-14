KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football is celebrating after getting its first win of the season, coming against FCS opponent Chattanooga.

The team was coming off its first 0-2 start since 1988.

The 45-0 win is the second shutout win under second-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt. The first came in 24-0 win over UTEP in 2018.

After the game, Pruitt emphasized the importance of a win for the team's confidence.

Coach Jeremy Pruitt:

On senior wide receiver Tyler Byrd's blocked punt:

"Tyler is one of our best special team players, the guy works hard and does everything we ask him to do."

"When you choose to start on offense, and then you take the opening kick 65-yards it helps, and then the next time you block a punt and scoop and score it helps a lot."

On the importance of a win for the team's confidence:

"I think it's good for our guys to win, if you look at the makeup of our guys this is the 10th win in the last three seasons."

On getting linebacker Daniel Bituli back on the defense:

"It's good that we got Daniel Bituli to play, he needed to play and you know he's probably not 100% yet but he'll get better, so it's good that he got out there and got going."

Tyler Byrd:

Byrd on blocking Chattanooga's punt in the first quarter:

"It's very gratifying, and I'm glad Brandon Johnson got a chance to scoop it up and score, he's a senior too."

Henry To'o To'o:

To'o To'o on having LB Daniel Bituli back on the field:

"Our whole entire linebacker group is on the same page, it was great to have Daniel Bituli back out there."

Daniel Bituli:

Bituli on playing for the first time this season:

"It felt good you know it makes you appreciate the game more when you are on the sideline, I'm glad I can come back and help my team anyway I can."

Jarrett Guarantano:

Guarantano on getting back to feeling like himself again:

"A lot really, um it was tough going through these last two weeks with these games, I didn't really feel like myself but I'm starting to feel like myself again."