The outcome wasn't what the Vols wanted - a 38-12 loss to Georgia - but head coach Jeremy Pruitt saw some reasons for optimism.

"Our guys kept fighting. Which means we're headed in the right direction and that excites me. That's why I'm getting a little bit emotional," Pruitt said with tears welling up in his eyes.

The Vols trailed 24-0 early in the third quarter but rallied to pull within 12 points and kept it that way until the final four minutes of the game.

Pruitt thought the Vols built on the fire he saw in their eyes last week against Florida and had a better week.

"We made the right step in the right direction as far as building our program," Pruitt said. "To me there's no moral victories, I'm not going to stand up here and be proud we lost but if we start doing what we did this week every single week, the other stuff will take care of itself."

Tennessee came into the game as a 31-point underdog and lost by 26, the same margin as the losses to West Virginia and Florida. Georgia scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes of the game. This game was the first of three-in-a-row against top-ten opponents, the toughest stretch of games for any team in the nation this season.

"If you want a measuring stick go out there and play them and see where you're at," Pruitt said. "I think today was a good lesson for our guys, if we execute we have a chance to have success against some of the better teams in this league. It's about what we do."

Georgia out-gained Tennessee in total yards 441-209. The only turnover in the game was a fumble by Vols freshman running back Jeremy Banks late in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs fumbled four times but recovered all four of them including one that tight end Isaac Nauta ran in for a touchdown.

A bright spot for Tennessee was redshirt junior outside linebacker Darrell Taylor, who recorded a career-high three sacks and forced two fumbles.

Sophomore running back Ty Chandler led the Vols in rushing (27 yards) and receiving (53 yards, TD).

