Before every home game, as tradition dictates, the Vols walk through a sea of orange-clad fans outside Neyland Stadium from the bus to locker room. Saturday afternoon before the game against Missouri, first-year head coach Jeremy Pruitt introduced a little something different.

Pruitt stopped the Vol Walk at the intersection of Peyton Manning Pass and Phillip Fulmer Way and gathered his team around him.

"I want you to look around at what you're playing for today," Pruitt told his team. "You look around and see what you're playing for."

Pruitt continued his pep talk for about 15 seconds before continuing the Vol Walk along it's normal path.

The Vols need one win in their final two games to earn a bowl bid in Pruitt's first season as head coach. Tennessee takes on Missouri at 3:30. Thirteen seniors will be honored before the game, their final contest at Neyland Stadium.

