Sources: Alabama expects QB Bryce Young to play against Tennessee

The reigning Heisman winner was out for Alabama's game against Texas A&M and left the Arkansas game early with a shoulder injury.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama football team expects star quarterback and reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young to play in Saturday's top-six matchup against Tennessee, sources told WBIR.

Young missed the Crimson Tide's game against Texas A&M in week six, but head coach Nick Saban noted in Wednesday's SEC teleconference that Young has "practiced some" this week.

Sources told WBIR that there's much more optimism Young will be able to return to the helm of the offense, even if he won't be 100% healthy.