x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Vols

Sources: Alabama expects QB Bryce Young to play against Tennessee

The reigning Heisman winner was out for Alabama's game against Texas A&M and left the Arkansas game early with a shoulder injury.
Credit: AP
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) on the sidelines during a time out against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama football team expects star quarterback and reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young to play in Saturday's top-six matchup against Tennessee, sources told WBIR.

Young missed the Crimson Tide's game against Texas A&M in week six, but head coach Nick Saban noted in Wednesday's SEC teleconference that Young has "practiced some" this week.

Sources told WBIR that there's much more optimism Young will be able to return to the helm of the offense, even if he won't be 100% healthy.

Last season, Young threw for 371 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two additional scores in Alabama's win over Tennessee in Tuscaloosa.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

'We Want Queen Dolly' || UT students want Dolly Parton to be College GameDay's guest picker

Before You Leave, Check This Out