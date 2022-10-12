Sources: Alabama expects QB Bryce Young to play against Tennessee

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama football team expects star quarterback and reigning Heisman winner Bryce Young to play in Saturday's top-six matchup against Tennessee, sources told WBIR.
Young missed the Crimson Tide's game against Texas A&M in week six, but head coach Nick Saban noted in Wednesday's SEC teleconference that Young has "practiced some" this week.
Sources told WBIR that there's much more optimism Young will be able to return to the helm of the offense, even if he won't be 100% healthy.
Last season, Young threw for 371 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two additional scores in Alabama's win over Tennessee in Tuscaloosa.