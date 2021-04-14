Rae Burrell accepts invite to USA AmeriCup Trials

The rising senior is one of 20 college players who will attend the trials.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lady Vols rising senior Rae Burrell will represent Tennessee in the 2021 USA Basketball Women's AmeriCup Team trials. She is among the 20 college basketball players who accepted an invite.

The USA Basketball Women's Junior and Senior National Team Committees issued the invites.

Burrell was the only Lady Vol to start every game during the 2020-21 season. The Las Vegas, Nevada native averaged 16.8 points per game, ranking second on the team. She scored, at least, 10 points in 22 of Tennessee's 25 games. Her junior season performance earned her All-SEC Second Team honors. Burrell helped Tennessee reach the NCAA tournament for a record 39th consecutive time. The Lady Vols reached the second round before falling to Michigan.

Georgia's Jenna Staiti, Kentucky's Rhyne Howard and South Carolina's Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson are other SEC players who accepted invitations.

The trials take place from April 18-21 at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. Only 12 of the 20 participates will make the USA AmeriCup roster, coached by Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley.

The final team will compete against other nations from North, South and Central America, as well as the Caribbean in the 2021 AmeriCup from June 11-19 in Puerto Rico. The top four finishing teams advance to the 2022 FIBA World Cup Qualifying tournaments.