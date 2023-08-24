Friends, former players react to news of Phillip Fulmer's hospitalization

Reaction to former Vols football coach's hospitalization.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday morning, the family of Phillip Fulmer released a statement that he had to undergo a medical procedure at UT Medical Center, but he was "alert and in good spirits." They also added he's looking forward to cheering on the Vols in the upcoming football season.

After the news broke, people shared their support for Coach Fulmer.

Jeff Hagood, who co-wrote the book "A Perfect Season" with Fulmer about his 1998 championship team, said Fulmer is a staple to the University of Tennessee community.

"He loves Tennessee. I think that's his greatest legacy. Over 40 years of service, every call or every decision wasn't perfect. Well, I guess that '98 season was perfect," said Hagood.

And a member of that "perfect" championship team said having Fulmer as a coach was great.

"He's a great man who's great to play for. Very demanding of his players, and rightfully so," said Spencer Riley, a former University of Tennessee football player.

Even current football players said Fulmer had a huge impact on the university.

"I mean, when you go to the street named after you, you're doing something right," said Jaylen McCollough, a grad student and 'super senior' who's coming back to play in 2023. "So he's left a great mark, not only on our football program but here at University."

Hagood said Fulmer gave Tennessee fans hope every year during his time as head football coach.

"For 15 years, every Tennessee fan every year would look at that schedule in the spring or the summer and say we can win every game. This is our year that we're going to win it all. There was never a time when he was the head coach when you thought that you didn't have a chance to win every game. So you had championship aspirations," said Hagood.

Hagood wishes Fulmer the best with his recovery.