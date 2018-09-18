Knoxville — The Florida Gators are coming to town on Saturday, where the current Vols will hopefully take care of business, but it's going to feel like '98 on Friday night!
Vol fans are invited to the Festival Lawn at World's Fair Park on September 21 to watch a screening of Tennessee's thrilling overtime victory over the Gators during that undefeated season that ended with the National Champions clad in Big Orange.
RELIVE THE 98 SEASON: Clad in Big Orange
The game will be shown on 3-story inflatable projector. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the game will start at 7 p.m.
It's free, but everyone will be asked to make a $5 suggested donation to KARM (Knox Area Rescue Ministries)
Spoiler alert: Vols win 20-17!
Parking
North Lot - 1018 World's Fair Park Drive - 100 Spaces
Fort Kid Lot - 1050 World's Fair Park Drive - 76 Spaces
Blackstock Lot A - 770 World’s Fair Park Drive - 21 Spaces
Blackstock Lot B - 841 Grand Avenue - 36 Spaces
Blackstock Lot Main - 640 Blackstock Ave - 364 Spaces
Locust Street Garage - 540 Locust Street - 645 Spaces (free after 6 pm)