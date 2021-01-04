Rennia Davis wins Senior Class Award

The award is given to the most outstanding student-athlete in Division I women's basketball.

Rennia Davis will add one more award to her basketball trophy case, after winning the Senior CLASS Award in NCAA Division I women's basketball. Division I women's basketball coaches, national media and fans vote select the winner via a nationwide vote.

Davis is the first Lady Vol and third Tennessee student-athlete to win the award.

"Being a student-athlete at the University of Tennessee has pushed me and required a commitment in so many areas of my life," Davis said in a statement. "I have embraced that challenge as a Lady Vol, and I appreciate the opportunities for growth that I have been given."

WNBA players Sabrina Ionescu (Oregon), Megan Gustafson (Iowa), Breanna Stewart (UConn) and Elena Delle Donne (Delaware) are past CLASS award winners.

"Rennia Davis has personified the Senior CLASS Award during her four years at Tennessee," Executive Director of the Senior CLASS Award Erik Miner said. "She has excelled both on the court and in the classroom, as evidenced by the countless accolades she has received.

During the 2020-2021 season, The Lady Vol led Tennessee with 17.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, earning All-SEC honors.

Davis finishes her Tennessee career fourth in double-doubles, ninth in scoring and 10th in rebounds in the Lady Vols record book.