Report: Former UT football coach Jeremy Pruitt's lawyer seeking settlement by Tennessee

An ESPN report says Pruitt's attorney has given the University of Tennessee an Oct. 29 deadline to reach a financial settlement.

An attorney representing former Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt has asked for a financial settlement by University of Tennessee officials by Oct. 29, according to an ESPN report. The report — written by Mark Schlabach and Chris Low — says Pruitt's attorney will file a lawsuit against the university if a settlement is not reached. This suit will include details of NCAA violations across multiple athletic programs.

First reported by the USA Today Network, Texas-based attorney Michael Lyons wrote a letter to Tennessee general counsel Ryan Stinnett, requesting a meeting to grant Pruitt's demands for his $12.6 million buyout. The university terminated Pruitt as head football coach on Jan. 18 for alleged NCAA rules violations. Because the termination was with cause, Tennessee did not owe Pruitt any money.

In the letter, Lyons wrote: "We have learned that UT upper administration was involved in or encouraged impermissible recruiting tactics. We have also learned that several prominent UT boosters have been and are involved in efforts to impermissibly recruit student athletes across multiple sports spanning multiple coaching regimes -- some of which are still in place."

Lyons also requested that Tennessee preserve all documents, as well as communications provided by UT donors to student-athletes regarding impermissible benefits. He added requests for the preservation of documents related to Tennessee men's basketball head coach Rick Barnes.

"I'm really disappointed that Jeremy would throw people's names around that he knows did nothing but support him the entire time he was here and make these unsubstantiated claims," Barnes told ESPN on Tuesday. "I would invite the NCAA to come in any day of the week and investigate our program. I have too much respect for our players, our school and our administration for somebody to ever think we were not doing things right here and make such ridiculous statements."