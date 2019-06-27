KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting WNBA champion, Olympic gold medalist and Lady Vol Kara Lawson is joining the coaching ranks in the NBA. She'll be joining the Boston Celtics as an assistant coach, per Woj.

Since her playing days, Lawson has spent a lot of time in front of the camera, working as an analyst for ESPN and the Washington Wizards.

Earlier this year, Lawson's name was in discussion for the open Lady Vol head coaching position.

Lawson was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame earlier this month in Nashville.

One of the players she'll be tasked with coaching in Boston - VFL Grant Williams.