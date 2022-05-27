x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Vols

Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi withdraws from NBA Draft, will return to Vols this season

Vescovi was named to the 2022 SEC All-Tournament team and was a 2022 First-Team All-SEC coaches' selection as a junior last season
Credit: AP
Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) dribbles during an NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee standout Santiago Vescovi announced on Friday that he will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to the Vols this season.

Vescovi averaged 13.3 points as a junior in 2021-22, along with 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

He was named to the 2022 SEC All-Tournament Team and was a 2022 All-SEC First Team coaches' selection.

The Uruguay native proved to be one of Tennessee's most reliable shooters throughout the 2021-22 season. He shot over 40% from the three-point range and drained 102 triples, which was the fourth-most three-pointers made by a Vol in a single season.

Vescovi declared for the NBA Draft on March 26, but stressed that he was going to be "maintaining his collegiate eligibility" in his announcement.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Here's a progress report on Tennessee's new four-legged recruit