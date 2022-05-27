Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi withdraws from NBA Draft, will return to Vols this season

Vescovi was named to the 2022 SEC All-Tournament team and was a 2022 First-Team All-SEC coaches' selection as a junior last season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee standout Santiago Vescovi announced on Friday that he will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return to the Vols this season.

Vescovi averaged 13.3 points as a junior in 2021-22, along with 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

He was named to the 2022 SEC All-Tournament Team and was a 2022 All-SEC First Team coaches' selection.

The Uruguay native proved to be one of Tennessee's most reliable shooters throughout the 2021-22 season. He shot over 40% from the three-point range and drained 102 triples, which was the fourth-most three-pointers made by a Vol in a single season.