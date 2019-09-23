Well... that was fast. It's almost basketball time in Tennessee!

The Men's and Lady Vols basketball teams will back in action on Friday, Oct. 4 at Thompson-Boling Arena for UT's annual Rocky Top Tipoff.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Details about this year's event are coming soon. In years past, the event featured on-court first looks at the new squads, dunk contests, some autograph sessions, and plenty of family activities.

