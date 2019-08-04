KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — WBIR confirmed Sunday night that Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes has emerged as a serious candidate in UCLA's head coaching search.

UCLA officials were in Knoxville over the weekend and made Barnes the official offer for multiple years.

It was initially reported by Evan Daniels at 247Sports.

WBIR has learned that UT athletic director Phillip Fulmer met with Barnes Sunday night to discuss his future.

Barnes is UCLA's No. 1 priority. Tennessee knows that and is discussing the situation.

The Bruins have had a winding coaching search since parting ways with Steve Alford on Dec. 31. Among the names that have been linked to the UCLA coaching search in the last week have been Jamie Dixon and Mick Cronin. Dixon's $8 million buyouts with TCU — a sum the Bruins were unwilling to pay — kept a deal from getting done.

Barnes signed a contract extension with Tennessee last fall, giving him an annual salary of $3.25 million, the second-highest in the SEC, behind Kentucky's John Calipari. Under that extension, Barnes' buyout is $5 million.

