KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — WBIR confirmed Sunday night that Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes has emerged as a serious candidate in UCLA's head coaching search.

It was initially reported by Evan Daniels at 247Sports.

On Monday, 10News confirmed UCLA officials were in Knoxville over the weekend and made Barnes a multi-year offer.

UT athletic director Phillip Fulmer also met with Barnes Sunday night to discuss his future.

Barnes is UCLA's No. 1 priority. Tennessee knows that and is discussing the situation.

Sunday, Barnes became the first Tennessee men's basketball coach to win the Naismith Coach of the Year Award. He led the Vols to a program-record-tying 31 wins this season and guided Tennessee to its eighth Sweet 16 appearance and first since 2014.

UCLA fired Steve Alford in December and has since attempted to lure Kentucky's John Calipari and TCU's Jamie Dixon but couldn't close a deal with either coach.

Barnes and Tennessee agreed on a contract extension before this season in September that raised his salary to $3.25 million with built-in raises of $100,000 per year. At the time it made Barnes the second highest paid coach in the SEC and 10th highest in the country.

If Barnes were to leave Tennessee he would owe the school a $5 million buyout.

RELATED: Rick Barnes wins 2019 Naismith Men's Coach of the Year award

RELATED: Rick Barnes' emotional locker room message after Tennessee's Sweet 16 loss

RELATED: Rick Barnes named Coach of the Year by USBWA

RELATED: Cha-ching! Big Orange wins mean green for UT coaches