You remember what restaurants offered up to Rick Barnes when they wanted him to stay in Knoxville. Free burgers. Pizza. Cinnamon rolls.

Well, he did end up stopping by those restaurants. But not to carbo-load.

He just wanted to say thanks.

A new video posted from @Vols_Hoops shows Rick Barnes making rounds to all the restaurants. He chats with folks and thanks them for all the support they showed during the 2018-2019 basketball season.

The guy's only human, so sure he sampled some food. But something tells us he's not likely to bulk up on thousands of dollars worth of pepperoni pizza and barbecue sandwiches anytime soon.

