Rickea Jackson, a former leading scorer in the SEC, commits to Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee women's basketball team continues to get elite talent out of the transfer portal.
Former Mississippi State standout, Rickea Jackson has committed to the Lady Vols.
Jackson led the SEC in scoring in 2021-2022 before announcing she was entering the transfer portal. She was averaging 20.3 points per game.
She announced via Twitter on Thursday afternoon that she was transferring to Tennessee.
"I'm here." Jackson wrote on Twitter.
Jackson is a rising senior. During her three years at Mississippi State, she led the Bulldogs in scoring.
In high school, she earned 2018 and 2019 Gatorade Michigan Player of the Year honors and was selected as a 2019 McDonald’s All-American.