Saturday Vols game to show exclusively on digital platforms, SEC Network+ and ESPN+

Anyone who has an ESPN subscription can access SEC Network+ with their credentials from their cable provider.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Vols fans will not be able to tune into the game on Saturday after officials said it would not be broadcast on TV.

Instead, they will be able to watch the game on two digital streaming platforms — SEC Network+ and ESPN+. Fans who already have access to the SEC Network and ESPN through their cable provider can log into SEC Network+ with the credentials from their provider.

However, fans who may not have access to a TV subscription can purchase ESPN+ access. This is a standalone service that requires users to pay a monthly or annual subscription fee. It costs $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

Once connecting to either of these services, fans can watch the Vols play against Tennessee Tech on any device.

Anyone who needs help connecting to ESPN+ or SEC Network+ can contact ESPN support online or call them at 1-888-549-3776.