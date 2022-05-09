'Save me a seat' | VolShop to start selling seats from Neyland Stadium on Wednesday

Customers will be limited to buying four seats, according to VolShop officials.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — During big games, finding a seat in Neyland Stadium can seem impossible. But starting Wednesday, fans will be able to own a seat of their own.

The VolShop announced they would start selling seats from the stadium on Wednesday. The seats will only be sold online and will cost $150 each, according to officials. The sale starts at 10 a.m. officials said.

They also said the seats will be randomly given out, so people will not be able to purchase specific seats. Customers will also be limited to buying only four seats, they said.

Proceeds from the VolShop support the University of Tennessee, according to officials. They said all profits go towards funding student scholarships, campus building projects and community outreach efforts.