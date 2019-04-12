The Southeastern Conference announced Jauan Jennings will have to sit out the first half of Tennessee Football's upcoming bowl game.

The SEC said it suspended the star wide receiver for an altercation that took place during last weekend's match-up against Vanderbilt. Jennings got into a fight with a Vanderbilt player, and was flagged for a flagrant personal foul.

SEC Network analyst D. J. Shockley said Jennings 'stomped' on the player's head, calling the action inexcusable.

"The suspension is consistent with NCAA Football Playing Rule 9-6-2 which states 'If subsequent review of a game by a conference reveals plays involving flagrant personal fouls that game officials did not call, the conference may impose sanctions prior to the next scheduled game,'" the SEC said.

The SEC did not have any further comment.

The University of Tennessee said it will honor the suspension.

"Commissioner Sankey shared his perspective on the actions in question, we had a long conversation about the matter, and we will honor the suspension. Jauan has been nothing but outstanding for our team and program this entire season,” AD Phillip Fulmer said.