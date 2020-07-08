SEC will announce what 2 teams will be added to the Vols football schedule on Friday evening

The announcement will come on the SEC Network at 6 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee will face two extra SEC opponents during the 2020 college football season, and we'll find out who those are Friday evening.

The SEC said it would announce the additional teams on Friday starting at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.

The conference said last week that due to COVID-19 concerns, each SEC team would only play ten games this season, and they would only play other teams in the conference.

In a regular season, each team plays eight SEC games, six from its division, a traditional rival from the other division, and a rotating opponent.

Tennessee plays all the teams in the SEC East plus Alabama every from the SEC West every year. This year the rotating opponent is Arkansas.

We'll find out who the other two opponents will be. The SEC said it would determine those opponents based on strength of schedule. The choices? Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M, Mississippi State or Ole Miss.