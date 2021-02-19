Tickets now available for SEC Women's Basketball Tournament

The SEC tournament champs will be crowned on March 7 in Greenville, South Carolina.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The SEC women's basketball tournament will be played March 3-7 in Greenville, South Carolina, and single-session tickets are available now.

Of course, we don't know yet when the Lady Vols will be playing, but the tickets are sold to watch the games for an entire day. With their current record, it's probably safe to assume they will be a higher seed in the tournament and may not play their first game in the tournament until Friday.