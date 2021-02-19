Tickets now available for SEC Women's Basketball Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The SEC women's basketball tournament will be played March 3-7 in Greenville, South Carolina, and single-session tickets are available now.
Of course, we don't know yet when the Lady Vols will be playing, but the tickets are sold to watch the games for an entire day. With their current record, it's probably safe to assume they will be a higher seed in the tournament and may not play their first game in the tournament until Friday.
Single-session ticket prices are: Wednesday and Thursday sessions at $15, $20 for Friday's sessions, with Saturday's semifinals and Sunday's championship game at $25.
All ticket sales will be available through GSP International Airport Box Office at Bon Secours Wellness Arena and Ticketmaster.com. All tickets will be electronic for the tournament.
This is the fifth trip to Greenville for the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament. The city previously hosted in 2005, 2017, 2019 and 2020.