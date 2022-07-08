x
Four-star class of 2023 offensive lineman Sham Umarov commits to Tennessee

The Georgia native chose the Vols over UGA, LSU and Michigan State.
Credit: Sham Umarov
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football added its second four-star commit in two days when Shamurad "Sham" Umarov announced his decision on Friday.

The offensive tackle from Georgia is the Vols sixth four-star commit in their 2023 class. He chose Tennessee over Georgia, LSU and Michigan State.

Umarov is the 31st-ranked offensive tackle on the 247Sports composite rankings. He is also the 34th-best 2023 recruit out of Georgia.

He made his official visit to Knoxville on June 24. According to 247Sports, he was offered on Oct. 29, 2021 and made two unofficial visits.

Umarov committed a day after the Vols landed four-star athlete Cameron Seldon.

