'Big Floppin' News': Smokey XI to debut at UT in Fall 2022

Just look at those adorable floppy ears!!! UT dropped a Big Orange surprise Friday with the announcement of Smokey XI's debut.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Prepare your hearts, VFLs. A new floppy-eared friend is coming to the University of Tennessee next fall, and his name is Smokey XI.

UT dropped a Big Orange Friday surprise on social media with the announcement of Smokey X's successor. Don't worry, though: Smokey X is doing just fine. He's just entering a well-earned retirement.

"Smokey X may still start the 2022 Tennessee football season until Smokey XI is fully ready to take over the sidelines, but Smokey X is soon to retire and transition to a life of being a very good boy at home," Tom Satkowiak with UT Athletics said.

People on social media immediately fell in love with Smokey XI, and it's easy to see why. He's got all the lovable features of his predecessors, but his ears are extra floppy and extra adorable. UT shared video of the energetic pup wagging his tail as Smokey X calmly exuded his legendary presence.

11/10 would watch this video 🐾 pic.twitter.com/MkQiAmhAbR — Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) February 11, 2022

Even though it only seems like yesterday, Smokey X made his debut in Fall 2013.