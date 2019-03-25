LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Vols' next stop on their NCAA journey is in Louisville for the Sweet 16, where they'll take on Purdue.
The game will be Thursday night just before 7:30 p.m., and will be televised on TBS. But why watch on TV? Louisville is just over four hours away, after all, so why not take a Big Orange road trip?
The road trip is even shorter for many Boilermaker fans, by the way, so Tennessee will need the help of a big crowd to get the win!
You can not only watch the Tennessee/Purdue match up but stick around Friday night to watch the No. 12 seed Oregon taking on No. 1 seed Virginia.
The winners of both games will advance to the Elite 8 on Saturday. The tip off time for that game is not set yet, but the winner of that will head to the Final Four in Minneapolis.
Where is the game?
The Sweet 16 games for the South region are being played at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville. The arena has more than 22,000 seats and is home to the University of Louisville men’s and women’s basketball programs. It also hosts concerts and other special events.
You can get directions, plus parking and traffic information, what you can and can't bring into the building, and more right here.
How do I get tickets?
There are multiple ways to get tickets to the game. You can buy them from the venue via Ticketmaster, where a three-game package deal is going for $250 dollars.
Tickets can also be bought and sold directly with other fans through the official NCAA Ticket Exchange. Looks like tickets start at $135 there just for Tennessee's game on Thursday, or $160 per ticket for both games. Tickets for Saturday's final start at $144.
There are also a number of ticket resell sites like Vivid seats, Stubhub, and SeatGeek, which you can check out for yourself. You may get better seats on those websites, but will likely pay more.
SeatGeek says the average price for the Tennessee game on its site is $222.
According to SeatGeek, 23 percent of people shopping for tickets in the South region are Tennessee fans, but 34 percent are coming from Indiana to see Purdue, so Big Orange Nation could be outnumbered.
Where to stay and fun stuff to do in Louisville
When you aren't cheering on the Vols, there's lots of stuff to do in Louisville, with lots of specials for fans in town for the games. You can get hotel and parking information plus a guide of things to do and deals here.
