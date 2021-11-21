Soccer Vols fall in NCAA tournament round of 16

The Michigan Wolverines held the Vols without a goal to end Tennessee's season.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Tennessee women's soccer team fell to Michigan in the NCAA tournament round of 16 on Sunday, 3-0. The Vols' season ends with 20-3 record.

The Wolverines scored in the 15th and 26th minutes to take a 2-0 lead into halftime. Michigan scored its third goal in the 66th minute when Sammi Woods went by Tennessee goalkeeper Lindsey Romig.

"Congratulations to Michigan. They’re a great team. Their shape and their movements obviously caused us some problems today," said Tennessee head coach Brian Pensky.

On the way to the NCAA tournament, the Vols won the SEC East Division championship and the SEC Tournament.

"The worst part is that the season is over. You never prepare for this moment. You never want this moment, and it never feels good. Our kids are heartbroken that they don’t get to play next weekend, and heartbroken that they don’t get to do this as a group anymore, Pensky said.