Vols

Lady Vols softball team to hold goods drive for Saturday's scrimmage against Duke

The team will be collecting personal hygiene items for Smokey's Pantry.
Credit: Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics
5/12/21 WSB Tennessee vs Texas A&M \\ Photo by Austin Bigoney

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols softball team is looking to collect personal hygiene items at their scrimmage against Duke on Saturday. 

In a tweet by Tennessee Softball, it was announced that the team would hold a drive for Smokey's Pantry, an on-campus pantry for students, faculty and staff of the University of Tennessee.

The team is asking fans to donate toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo and other items. 

Doors open at 2:30 p.m. and the scrimmage begins at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 8 at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. 

