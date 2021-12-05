Lady Vols softball team to hold goods drive for Saturday's scrimmage against Duke

The team will be collecting personal hygiene items for Smokey's Pantry.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Lady Vols softball team is looking to collect personal hygiene items at their scrimmage against Duke on Saturday.

In a tweet by Tennessee Softball, it was announced that the team would hold a drive for Smokey's Pantry, an on-campus pantry for students, faculty and staff of the University of Tennessee.

The team is asking fans to donate toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo and other items.