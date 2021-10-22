x
Vols

Source: Vols QB Hendon Hooker expected to start against Alabama barring any setbacks

The source also told WBIR that there is also optimism running back Tiyon Evans can play. Offensive lineman Cade Mays is a game-time decision.
Credit: AP
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A source tells WBIR that Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is expected to start on Saturday against Alabama barring any setbacks.

Hooker suffered a leg injury on the final drive in the 31-26 loss against Ole Miss last Saturday.

The source tells WBIR that Hooker has looked good, but has not been running a lot. The Vols switched their Thursday and Friday practices this week to better evaluate Hooker. Tennessee moved their traditional walk through on Thursday with Hooker and put him through a more rigorous workout on Friday before leaving for Alabama.

The source also tells WBIR  that these is optimism running back Tiyon Evans can play. Offensive lineman Cade Mays is a game-time decision.

Tennessee takes on Alabama on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.

   

