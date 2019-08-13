KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — We're not going to lie. We think Smokey got robbed.

The University of Tennessee's beloved bluetick hound came in 10th on Sports Illustrated's list of Greatest Mascots in College Football History.

Sure top ten isn't bad, and we don't necessarily disagree that some of the other mascots on the list are pretty cool and are on par with our Smokey.

But not all of them.

I mean, just ahead of the best houn' dog ever is Syracuse University's Otto the Orange and Western Kentucky's Big Red. No offense, but they're not even real. While we Vol fans do love us some orange, you've got wear it to run through the T! It doesn't run around on its own. And really, what even is Big Red? It is actually a big red blob. For real.

Then at number five, there's a tree. A literal tree. From Stanford University. And it's not even the official mascot. What does it do? Just stand there and provide shade? And we all know that Smokey would be tempted to do his business on that tree.

Now there are some pretty cool SEC mascots on the list, like USC's Cocky the Gamecock (still not better than Smokey) and LSU's Mike the Tiger (actually, he's pretty cool.. so maybe that's okay).

Tennessee's top dog: Smokey Smokey the bluetick coonhound is the official and much loved mascot for the University of Tennessee. He was selected in 1953, during a contest to select a live mascot for the school. Announcements for the contest read, “This can't be an ordinary hound. He must be a 'Houn' Dog' in the best sense of the word." At halftime of the Mississippi State game, the contenders were brought onto the field. The last dog announced was Brooks’ Blue Smokey, who barked when his name was called. The students burst into applause, which only made Smokey howl louder. Tennessee had its mascot. The first Smokey was owned by Rev. Bill Brooks. His family and extended family have cared for and provided ten Smokies for UT. Smokey has had some interesting adventures over the years. Smokey II was dognapped by Kentucky students in 1955 and later survived a confrontation with the Baylor Bear at the 1957 Sugar Bowl. Smokey VI, who suffered heat exhaustion in the 140-degree temperatures at the 1991 UCLA game, was listed on the Vols injury report until he returned later in the season. He was on the sidelines for three SEC championships. Smokey, University of Tennessee's mascot Smokey X at the Orange and White Game. Nov 30, 2013; Lexington, KY, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey before the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports Here's another shot of Smokey X when he was eight weeks old!

And at number one, there's another pup. Well known to Vol fans. I mean, he's cute. We get it. But head to head with Smokey? No contest. But still, SI named Georgia's Uga as the top college football mascot of all time.

See what we mean? Smokey, if not number one (which in our orange-shaded opinion he should be), should definitely place higher than a darn tree.

But don't feel bad, Smokey. True Vols fans know who the real top dog is!

