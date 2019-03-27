WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Make all the cornfield jokes you want, this team out of Indiana has had a very different NCAA Tournament than the Vols. While Big Orange staved off Colgate and barely bested a pack of hungry Hawkeyes in OT, No. 3 ranked Purdue has been handing solid L's to their opponents by a margin of 19.5 points over the past two games.

Before these teams face off in the South Region Semi-Final, here's a closer look at Tennessee's 'Sweet Sixteen' opponent.

Matt Painter / Coach

Matt Painter started as head coach of Purdue University back in 2005, when he replaced Gene Keady. This season, his Boilermakers have won eight of their last ten games and boast a record of 25-9.

While this team has shown up four times in the 'Sweet Sixteen', they've lost every time. Painter's guys will be fighting for Purdue's first 'Elite Eight' appearance since 2000.

Purdue head coach Matt Painter directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern, Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Evanston, Ill. Purdue won 70-57. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

AP

Carsen Edwards / No. 3 / Guard / Junior

In a lot of ways, this is the face of a dude that killed Villanova's chances at a second NCAA National Championship. To say Edwards was hot against the Wildcats makes it too simple. He shot 54% from the field, played 39 minutes, and averages 23 points per game. Edwards is Purdue's most elite player, and you can bet a chunk of the Vols' time will be spent trying to contain him on Thursday night.

Purdue's Carsen Edwards (3) shoots the ball during a second round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

AP

Matt Haarms / No. 32 / Center / Sophomore

You'll notice Matt Harms immediately. The 7'3" and 250-pound center is solid and physically intimidating in the paint, helping Purdue get 18 points and 9 rebounds against Villanova.

But the big guy also plays an emotional game. Back in 2017, then Purdue senior P.J. Thompson said Haarms is probably "the most disliked person on our team." That's because #32 thrives off boos and getting under people's skin in a way that's racked him up more than a few technicals over the years. He doesn't play dirty per se, but he's exuberant and a little annoying after hard plays. Much to the internet's ire, he's also not afraid to fix his hair post-play. The nerve, man.

Purdue's Matt Haarms reacts after scoring a basket during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Minnesota in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten men's tournament Friday, March 15, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

AP

Ryan Cline / No. 14 / Guard / Senior

One of Purdue's starting seniors had a bit of a lackluster appearance early in the tournament, but found his shot again against Villanova. He's a confident sharpshooter and the Boilermakers' assist leader. With Lamonte Turner & Co. working to contain Edwards, it could really open up room for Cline to make a big impact behind the arc.

Purdue's Ryan Cline (14) goes to the basket against Nebraska's Isaiah Roby (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

AP

Tennessee tips off against Purdue on Thursday, March 28, at 7:30 P.M.

More stories on the Vols: