Lady Vol Tamari Key is a top five finalist for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball center Tamari Key was named a top five finalist for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award on Friday.

The award is given by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association to the nation's best center.

She has been averaging 10.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks per game. With key injuries to the team, she has been one of the go-to players to lead the Lady Vols.

Key broke the Tennessee women's basketball single-season record for blocks previously held by Kelley Cain during the SEC Tournament in a game against Kentucky, She has 115 blocks this season.