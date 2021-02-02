LVFL Tamika Catchings to be inducted into Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

Catchings, whose expected induction in 2020 was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will join seven others being celebrated at the Tennessee Theatre on Saturday evening in what has become the Class of 2021, UT Athletics officials said.



Catchings, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in May, will join fellow women's hall inductees Debbie Brock (player/Delta State), Carol Callan (contributor/USA Basketball), Swin Cash (player/UConn, WNBA, U.S. Olympian), the late Sue Donohoe (contributor/NCAA), Lauren Jackson (player/WNBA, Australian Olympian), the late David Stern (contributor/NBA) and Carol Stiff (contributor/ESPN), according to a press release.



Catchings is the 10th player from UT to be honored. She joins Cindy Noble Hauserman (2000), Patricia Roberts (2000), Holly Warlick (2001), Cindy Brogdon (2002), Daedra Charles-Furlow (2007), Bridgette Gordon (2007), Jill Rankin Schneider (2008), Nikki McCray-Penson (2012) and Chamique Holdsclaw (2018), UT officials said. Also in the hall are the late, great head coach of the Lady Vols, Pat Summitt (1999), and longtime assistant coach Mickie DeMoss (2018) as well as former athletics directors Gloria Ray (2010) and Joan Cronan (2019) and former UTAD graduate assistant Beth Bass, head of the Women's Basketball Coaches Association for many years.