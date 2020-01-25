LAWRENCE, Kan. — After picking up four conference wins so far this season, the Tennessee Vols fell to the Kansas Jayhawks 74-68.

Vols player Yves Pons led with 24 points, followed by teammate Jordan Bowden with 19 points. The Vols ended the game with a total score of 68. The team scored 38 of those points in the second half.

This was the Vols' last non-conference game for the season. On Tuesday, the team will take on Texas A&M in Knoxville.

ESPN made a Twitter post from the game, where Vol Football alumnus Peyton Manning joked about becoming a broadcast duo with his brother, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

RELATED: Lady Vols vs. UConn: Here's why the rivalry is so important