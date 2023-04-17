Tennessee announces contract extension for Kellie Harper

The Lady Vols made it to the SEC Tournament title game this past season and appeared in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. Harper received an extension through the 2026-2027 season in May of 2022 after leading the team to the Sweet 16 last season.

In her fourth year at Tennessee, she guided the Lady Vols to their highest win total (25) and most SEC wins (13) since the 2014-2015 season. She also produced a WNBA top 10 draft pick for the third straight season when Jordan Horston was taken ninth overall by the Seattle Storm.

"I couldn't be more thankful for the belief and trust Danny and Tennessee have placed in me and my staff to lead the Lady Vol program where we all want to go," Harper said in a statement. "The journey to the top isn't easy, but I'm really proud of the investment our players have displayed in pursuing our goals and fighting through some adversity along the way. By playing in the 2023 SEC Tournament title game and advancing to regionals, we have built a solid foundation for next season. I can't wait to see what we can achieve together during the years ahead."