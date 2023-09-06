Heading to the Tennessee game this weekend? Here's what you need to know

Tennessee will kick off against Austin Peay at 5 p.m. at Neyland Stadium.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's finally football time in Tennessee! After handily beating Virginia in Nashville last weekend, the No. 9 Tennessee Vols will be back in Neyland Stadium on Saturday for their home game opener against Austin Peay.

The game kicks off at 5 p.m., and the Vol Walk will begin before the game at 2:45 p.m. at the Torchbearer statue in Circle Park. The Pride of the Southland Band will step off at 3:20 p.m.

UT has a ton of game day info you can check out at this link, including ticketing, shuttles and more.

How can I watch the game?

If you can't watch in person, this game will be available to watch online via streaming with ESPN+/SEC Network+.

Where do I park?

There are some changes this year. The earlier you can make your way to downtown Knoxville, the better. Parking fills up fast on game days, and parking on UT's campus is limited to those with football parking passes.

This season -- there are no public parking options on UT's campus. Campus parking opens at 7 a.m. and will generally only be available for football parking permit holders. Students who commute and regularly park on campus need to have a football parking permit as well. You can find the campus parking map at this link.

UT has created a map of permit parking and accessible parking areas at this link.

If you don't have a parking permit, downtown Knoxville has a number of parking garages and street spots available. You can find a map of garages and parking areas in the downtown area at this link. Free parking is available at the Market Square and State Street garages, but the rest will cost $10, $20, to $40 depending on the proximity to campus. The Poplar Street Garage, which is the one closest to campus, costs $40.

On-street metered parking is available along certain roads near the stadium for $25 on football days.

East Tennessee Children's Hospital also offers gameday parking between $25 to $60 depending on the lot and type of game. University Commons offers gameday parking for $40 in certain areas.

Limited free ADA/accessible parking with a shuttle service is available on the UT Agriculture Campus along Joe Johnson Drive on a first-come, first-served basis. A valid accessible parking placard or license plate is required to park in those spots. If those spots fill up, people with accessibility needs will need to park at the Civic Coliseum at 500 Howard Baker Jr. Avenue. The shuttle from the coliseum costs $10 per person.