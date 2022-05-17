Tennessee Baseball blows out Belmont on senior day

The No. 1 Vols hit six home runs in their final home game of the regular season. Tennessee tops the Bruins 18-0 for its 13th mid-week win of the campaign.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Baseball closed the regular season home schedule on a resounding note against in-state foe Belmont on Tuesday night.

The Vols combined to hit six home runs as No. 1 Tennessee took care of the Bruins, 18-0. It was UT's most runs scored since its 29-0 victory over Iona on February 26, 2022. Tennessee also scored a run in the first seven innings of Tuesday's matchup.

Tennessee picked up its 13th mid-week win of the season, which is the second-most in a Vols' season since 2001.

Graduate student first baseman Luc Lipcius made the most of his final regular-season game on Rocky Top when he clobbered a ball over the scoreboard in the second inning to give the Vols a 6-0 advantage.

Seth Stephenson, Christian Moore, Drew Gilbert and Joel Ortega also left the yard in Tennessee's win. Stephenson tallied two home runs in a 3-for-3 hitting performance.

In total, ten Vols found the hit column in Tuesday's outing and accounted for 16 hits compared to just four from Belmont.

ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED! Luc sends one into orbit to go back-to-back...



We will update you when that one comes back down.



📺 https://t.co/PLS9BClvKv#GBO // #OTH // #BeatBelmont pic.twitter.com/TbIZjiDO9o — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) May 17, 2022

Tennessee's pitching performance was equally stellar despite not racking up too many strikeouts. Eight Vol pitchers combined to allow only four hits and strike out six batters in the win.

Zander Sechrist started the day on the mound for UT. The lefty sophomore went four innings with one hit allowed and two strikeouts. Tennessee's relief corps consisted of Will Mabrey, Gavin Brasosky, J.D. McCracken, Grant Cherry, Wyatt Evans, Drew Patterson and Ethan Smith in Tennessee's triumph against Belmont.