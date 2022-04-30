x
Tennessee baseball falls to Auburn 8-6, Tigers even weekend series

Tigers' ninth inning heroics propel them past the Vols. The team will play a weekend-closing rubber match on Sunday afternoon.
Credit: University of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Once again, Tennessee erased a 4-2 deficit, but this time Auburn got in done in crunch time.

Bobby Pierce cranked a three-run home run with two outs in the top of the ninth to send the Tigers to the eventual 8-6 defeat.

Auburn's eight runs were the most the Vols have allowed so far in SEC play, and sent them to just their second SEC loss this season at 18-2.

UT's pitchers struggled in the defeat. Starter Blade Tidwell managed just 2.2 innings of action, and gave the Tigers their first run of the night on a wild pitch. He also tied a career high with four batters walked.

UT and Auburn will play a rubber match on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Vols will try and earn their first series win against Auburn since 2011.

