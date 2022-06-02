No. 1 Tennessee baseball starts NCAA Tournament play vs. Alabama State

For the first time ever, the Vols are the No. 1 national seed in the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee begins post-season play Friday against Alabama State.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The post-season stage is set.

For the second consecutive year, the Tennessee Volunteers are hosting an NCAA Tournament Regional.

The Vols have not hosted a regional in back-to-back years since 1994 and 1995.

Tennessee earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever. The last No. 1 overall seed to win the College World Series was Miami in 1999.

The Vols begin post-season action on Friday, June 3 against No. 4 seed Alabama State. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. on the SEC Network. It is only the second time in program history that Alabama State has played in the NCAA Tournament. The last appearance was in 2016.

The Hornets (34-23) secured an automatic bid to the tournament after winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament championship.

UT also welcomes No. 2 seed Georgia Tech and No. 3 seed, Campbell, to the Knoxville Regional.

The Vols are playing their best baseball of the season right now. Tennessee has won eight straight games, 12 of its last 13, and is fresh off an SEC regular-season and tournament championship.

Tennessee is the first UT team to with the SEC Tournament Championship since 1995.

The Knoxville regional winner will face the Statesboro regional winner in the super regionals. The teams playing in Statesboro are Georgia Southern, UNC Greensboro, Texas Tech and Notre Dame.

The super-regional matchup will be a best of three series, with the winner advancing to the College World Series.

Here's a look at the Knoxville Regional bracket: