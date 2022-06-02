x
Vols

No. 1 Tennessee baseball starts NCAA Tournament play vs. Alabama State

For the first time ever, the Vols are the No. 1 national seed in the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee begins post-season play Friday against Alabama State.
Credit: Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics
HOOVER, AL - May 29, 2022 - Pitcher Grant Cherry #28, Outfielder Kyle Booker #12, Infielder/Outfielder Ethan Payne #30, and Pitcher Will Mabrey #41 of the Tennessee Volunteers before the 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament Championship game between the Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers at the Hoover Met Stadium in Hoover, AL. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The post-season stage is set. 

For the second consecutive year, the Tennessee Volunteers are hosting an NCAA Tournament Regional. 

The Vols have not hosted a regional in back-to-back years since 1994 and 1995. 

Tennessee earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever. The last No. 1 overall seed to win the College World Series was Miami in 1999. 

The Vols begin post-season action on Friday, June 3 against No. 4 seed Alabama State. The first pitch is set for 6 p.m. on the SEC Network. It is only the second time in program history that Alabama State has played in the NCAA Tournament. The last appearance was in 2016. 

The Hornets (34-23) secured an automatic bid to the tournament after winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament championship.

UT also welcomes No. 2 seed Georgia Tech and No. 3 seed, Campbell, to the Knoxville Regional. 

The Vols are playing their best baseball of the season right now. Tennessee has won eight straight games, 12 of its last 13, and is fresh off an SEC regular-season and tournament championship. 

Tennessee is the first UT team to with the SEC Tournament Championship since 1995. 

The Knoxville regional winner will face the Statesboro regional winner in the super regionals. The teams playing in Statesboro are Georgia Southern, UNC Greensboro, Texas Tech and Notre Dame.    

The super-regional matchup will be a best of three series, with the winner advancing to the College World Series.

Here's a look at the Knoxville Regional bracket:

Friday, June 3
Game 1 – Georgia Tech vs. Campbell, Noon ET (ESPN+)
Game 2 – Tennessee vs. Alabama State, 6 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Saturday, June 4
Game 3 – Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, Noon ET
Game 4 – Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, June 5
Game 5 – Winner of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 2 p.m. ET
Game 6 – Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6, 7 p.m. ET

Monday, June 6
Game 7 (if necessary) – Winner of Game 6 vs. Loser of Game 6,1 p.m. ET

