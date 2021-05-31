Tennessee baseball earns No. 3 national seed in NCAA tournament, will host Wright St. on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a great run in the SEC tournament fell just short of a championship, the Tennessee baseball team is facing big expectations in the NCAA tournament.
The Vols were selected as the No. 3 national seed in the tournament on Monday.
The Vols will host Duke (32-20), Liberty (39-14) and Wright State (35-11) in the Knoxville regional from June 4 and run through June 7 if necessary. The regional is double elimination.
The Vols' open play against Wright State on Friday at 6 p.m. at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The Knoxville Regional is paired with the Eugene Regional. If Tennessee advances after this weekend, the Vols host either Oregon, LSU, Gonzaga or Central Connecticut next weekend.
This will be the first time the Vols have hosted a regional since 2005. That year, UT made it all the way to Omaha with a College World Series bid.