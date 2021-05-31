Tennessee baseball earns No. 3 national seed in NCAA tournament, will host Wright St. on Friday

The Vols were selected as the No. 3 national seed in the tournament on Monday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a great run in the SEC tournament fell just short of a championship, the Tennessee baseball team is facing big expectations in the NCAA tournament.

The NCAA Knoxville Regional is set! We'll be the No. 3 national seed and host Duke, Liberty and Wright State.



The Vols will host Duke (32-20), Liberty (39-14) and Wright State (35-11) in the Knoxville regional from June 4 and run through June 7 if necessary. The regional is double elimination.

The Vols' open play against Wright State on Friday at 6 p.m. at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Knoxville Regional is paired with the Eugene Regional. If Tennessee advances after this weekend, the Vols host either Oregon, LSU, Gonzaga or Central Connecticut next weekend.