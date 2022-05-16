Tennessee baseball once again unanimous No. 1 team in the country

Last week, two of college baseball's five major polls had the Vols ranked No. 2.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball is back on top once again, and this week there's no debate.

The Vols have returned to their post as a unanimous No. 1 ranked team across all five major polls this week.

Last week, Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball had Oregon State ahead of Tennessee, but the Beavers lost their series against Arizona last weekend.

The Vols are coming off a series win against Georgia, two games to one. In Tennessee's victory on Friday, they clinched outright ownership of the SEC regular season title for the first time since 1995.

Tennessee freshman Blake Burke took home SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors on Monday. The California native went 5-for-8 in UT's series against the Bulldogs with two home runs.

Burke is the fifth Tennessee player to earn SEC Freshman of the Week honors this season. He joins Jared Dickey, Chase Burns, Drew Beam and Christian Moore. Dickey and Beam have each earned the award twice.