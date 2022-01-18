Tennessee baseball earns top-25 preseason ranking

D1Baseball ranked Tennessee at number 19 in its preseason rankings on Tuesday.

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee baseball team will start the 2022 season as a top-25 team. D1Baseball ranked the Vols at number 19 in its preseason poll on Tuesday.

The Vols are coming off their first College World Series appearance since 2005. Preseason All-Americans Blake Tidwell, Jordan Beck, and Evan Russell return for this season.

Head coach Tony Vitello enters his fifth season at the helm of Tennessee's program. Last season, he led the Vols to its first SEC East division title since 1997.

SEC rivals Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, LSU, Florida, and Georgia are also ranked in the preseason top 25.