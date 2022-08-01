Tennessee baseball gets transfer commit from Cincinnati outfielder Griffin Merritt

Merritt was the 2022 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball picked up a big commitment from a transfer on Monday afternoon.

Cincinnati outfielder Griffin Merritt announced his decision on his social media.

He was the 2022 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year. As a result, he was also first-team All-AAC. Merritt started in 51 of 52 games and batted .315 while leading the AAC in home runs with 19.

The Vols will be without outfielders Jordan Beck and Drew Gilbert next season as they chose to go pro.

"I’d like to thank UC for allowing a kid from Cincinnati to live out his dream," Merritt said in his announcement. "I cannot speak more highly of the program. I will always be a Bearcat. I have decided to take the next step in my journey and graduate transfer to the University of Tennessee!"

Merritt played four seasons with the Bearcats.