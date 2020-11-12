x
Tennessee basketball adjusts schedule, adds new opponent

The Vols will play Tennessee Tech, Saint Joseph's and USC Upstate from Dec. 18 to Dec. 23.
Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 8, 2020; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward E.J. Anosike (55) goes to the basket against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee basketball team announced changes to their schedule on Friday. The Vols moved their game against Tennessee Tech to Dec. 18 from Dec. 19. The game against USC Upstate will be played on Dec. 23. It was originally scheduled for Dec. 22. 

Moving those games allowed Tennessee to add Saint Joseph's to the schedule. The Vols and Hawks will meet at Thompson-Boling Arena on Dec. 21. 

The university said the schedule could still change, due to COVID-19. The Vols are 1-0, after beating Colorado on Tuesday. 

