Tennessee basketball adjusts schedule, adds new opponent

The Tennessee basketball team announced changes to their schedule on Friday. The Vols moved their game against Tennessee Tech to Dec. 18 from Dec. 19. The game against USC Upstate will be played on Dec. 23. It was originally scheduled for Dec. 22.
Moving those games allowed Tennessee to add Saint Joseph's to the schedule. The Vols and Hawks will meet at Thompson-Boling Arena on Dec. 21.
The university said the schedule could still change, due to COVID-19. The Vols are 1-0, after beating Colorado on Tuesday.