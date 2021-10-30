Tennessee basketball beats Lenoir-Rhyne in exhibition to start season

The Vols dominated the Bears in a 103-62 win at Thompson-Boling Arena.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Basketball season has returned to Rocky Top. The Vols began their 2021-22 season on Saturday with an exhibition game victory over Lenoir-Rhyne from NCAA Division II, 103-62. Fifteen players saw, at least, three minutes of playing time at Thompson-Boling Arena. Freshman Kennedy Chandler led the Vols with 21 points in 22 minutes. Fellow Freshman Brandon Huntley-Hatfield recorded a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds.

As a team, Tennessee shot 51 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range.

"I thought, overall, there were some good things....we've worked all year on taking open shots," said head coach Rick Barnes.