Tennessee basketball beats Lenoir-Rhyne in exhibition to start season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Basketball season has returned to Rocky Top. The Vols began their 2021-22 season on Saturday with an exhibition game victory over Lenoir-Rhyne from NCAA Division II, 103-62. Fifteen players saw, at least, three minutes of playing time at Thompson-Boling Arena. Freshman Kennedy Chandler led the Vols with 21 points in 22 minutes. Fellow Freshman Brandon Huntley-Hatfield recorded a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds.
As a team, Tennessee shot 51 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range.
"I thought, overall, there were some good things....we've worked all year on taking open shots," said head coach Rick Barnes.
Saturday's contest did not count towards Tennessee's official record. They start the regular season on Nov. 9 against UT Martin. The Vols have a handful of NCAA Tournament teams on this year's schedule, including Texas, Texas Tech, Villanova and Alabama.